A NEW safe space to store bikes in Newport city centre is to be unveiled next year in a bid to encourage more commuters to cycle to work and reduce bike thefts.

The community bike hub is the brainchild of Mark Seymour, who runs the Newport Refugee Bike Project, part of The Gap Wales charity – which has been helping refugees and asylum seekers resettle in the city.

It’s being set by the Newport based charity alongside, Gwent Police, Newport City Homes, Newport City Council and Transport for Wales.

Mr Seymour was given the keys to the Skinner Street unit – owned by Newport City Homes – that will house the bike hub earlier this week. Once opened, it will be the first of its kind in Wales to offer indoor security for bikes in a city centre location.

Plaid Cymru MS Peredur Owen Griffiths (left) with Mr Seymour (right). (Picture: Plaid Cymru)

“Newport really is leading the way with this,” Mr Seymour told the Argus.

“We’re hoping to get the hub open in March of next year. It’ll be a ‘pay as you go’ scheme where people will be able to park their bikes indoors to encourage more active travel into the city centre.

Mr Seymour, who chairs the Newport Bike Theft Reduction Partnership, hopes the hub will lead to a reduction in bike thefts in the city centre.

“A big part of this is to reduce bike thefts across Newport,” he added.

“We’re hoping that once we’re set up, Gwent Police will be able to host workshops at the hub on bike safety.

“It’s really important that we get more bikes into Newport. We want to reduce pollution and car travel in our city centres and hopefully a scheme like this will give people more confidence to cycle in to work knowing their bike will be there at the end of the day.”

The Gap Wales, based on Stow Hill, has already been receiving donations for bikes and giving them out to refugees and asylum seekers in Newport to help them get around.

It’s hoped that the charity will also be able to host its own workshops, such as basic bike repair classes, at the community hub.

And if things go well, it’s possible that more hubs could be set up in other areas of Wales.

“We’ve had good conversations with the Welsh Government,” Mr Seymour said.

“They’ve been really supportive of what we’re trying to do, and we’ve discussed the possibility of opening up more across Wales.

“But it’s great to see Newport being the pioneer of this initiative in Wales.”

Matthew Davies, executive director of development at Newport City Homes, said: “Sustainability is incredibly important to us, so we’re delighted to support the new community bike hub which will help to reduce Newport’s carbon footprint and encourage active and sustainable travel across the city.

“As part of our commitment to reducing our own carbon footprint, we’re making sure all new homes we build are well designed, low carbon and well connected to their wider surroundings so our customers can benefit from the efficient, safe and healthy sustainable travel options across Newport.”