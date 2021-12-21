A NEWPORT man has been reported missing after not being seen since first thing on Monday.
Daniel Walker, 32, was last seen at home address at around 8.30am on Monday, December 20, but has not been spotted since.
“We’re appealing for information to find Daniel Walker who has been reported as missing,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“He is described as of stocky build, around 5’ 7” tall with short light brown hair and has a beard.
“Daniel is believed to be wearing a puffa jacket with a fur-lined hood, a grey tracksuit and black trainers.”
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2100442757.
You can also contact officers via direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Mr Walker has also been urged by police to get in touch to confirm that he is safe and well.
