A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Newport has been missing for almost a week.

Marcus Williams was last seen at around 3.05pm on Thursday, December 16 in the city, and officers are concern for his welfare.

He is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with blonde hair.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 2100437464.

You can also contact officers via direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mr Williams is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.