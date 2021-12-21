A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Newport has been missing for almost a week.
Marcus Williams was last seen at around 3.05pm on Thursday, December 16 in the city, and officers are concern for his welfare.
He is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with blonde hair.
READ MORE:
- Newport man has not been seen since early Monday morning - can you help?
- Pods plan for Café at Ridgeway given planning approval.
- Sport in Wales to go behind closed doors from Boxing Day as omicron cases rise.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 2100437464.
You can also contact officers via direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Mr Williams is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.