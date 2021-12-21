OPPOSITION parties in the Senedd have called on the Welsh Government to reconsider fines for employees for going into work.

Under new restrictions, employees could be slapped with £60 fixed-penalty notices (reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days) if they are found to be in the workplace when they could instead be working at home.

The new laws also apply to people who live in Wales but normally work in England.

And any companies that fail to comply with the new rules could be fined £1,000 for the first offence, rising up to £10,000.

But the opposition parties in Wales have called on the Welsh Government to rethink these rules, saying that employees shouldn’t be punished for following what their employer has said.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS, said: “This policy is not a solution to the problems we face and the Welsh Labour Government should amend it immediately.

“Employees should not be punished for potentially following the direction of a bad boss or employer who is not complying with instructions.

“Employers who are vulnerable to exploitation or coercion will be the most vulnerable to these fines and the Welsh Government has failed to understand that the relationship between employee and employer is most often not one of equals.

“I urge the Government to urgently reconsider”.

And the Welsh Conservatives have criticised the way that these measures were brought in.

Shadow minister for the economy, Paul Davies MS, said: “Labour ministers have snuck these new rules in under the radar without any proper announcement and that in my opinion is no way to govern and creates huge panic for families, workers and businesses.

“It is vital that Mark Drakeford and his cabinet are clear and frank with the public at every step of the way when announcing new restrictions – and not just discretely usher in new regulations and threaten people with fines.

“This Labour administration seems to be getting rather comfortable governing by late night press releases and tinkering with the rules without letting the public know until they’ve already come into force.

“That has to change and that is why the Welsh Conservatives have called for the Senedd to be recalled so politicians can fully scrutinise new rules and restrictions.”