ONE CARRIAGEWAY heading past Newport Railway Station will be closed for several nights for the construction of the new footbridge over the tracks.
The station-side carriageway on Queensway will be closed from 9pm to 6am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The road will then remain closed from 9pm on Christmas Eve (Friday) until 5am on Monday, December 27 – while the bridge is installed.
And it will also be closed from 9pm to 6am on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30 while the cranes and equipment are dismantled and removed.
READ MORE:
- Bar Amber - popular Newport County supporters' venue up for sale in city.
- Round-up: Coronavirus rules for sport, isolation and gatherings as Christmas looms.
- Calls for Welsh Government to reconsider fining employees not working from home.
“The council apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause, and thanks residents for their patience while we work with our partners to deliver this new link between Devon Place and the city centre,” said a Newport City Council spokesperson.
“The main span of the bridge will be installed during this period. As this goes over the railway track, it can only be done when trains are not running.
“Diversion signs will be in place during the closure periods.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.