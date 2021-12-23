A NEWPORT mum of two has brought joy to her street with her Christmas lights display.

Tracey Rainbow, 39, has always enjoyed making her home look Crhsitmassy, and moved to Handsworth Street in Newport three years ago.

She said they didn't put up lights for their first Christmas in their new home because they were renovating it. But last year they decided to decorate because of lockdown.

Mrs Rainbow, who has been married for 22 years to Chris, said: "During lockdown we couldn't go anywhere so I thought we should decorate the house seeing as we were stuck in. So I started ordering things and that's how I started.

"I did go a bit overboard but I love it, and so does my husband Chris. It takes us about two or three days to decorate the house."

Mrs Rainbow, whose children are Corey, 21, and 12-year-old Theo, said: "I will just keep adding every year to make it more magical.

"I've had loads of people taking photos of the house and people also standing on my drive having pictures done. I love to see people doing this as it really makes me feel happy."

She said: "My family and friends credit me on how amazing our house is and have mentioned to my husband about doing it for charity. We wouldn't know how to go about it though. I lost grandad this year to lung cancer and would love to raise money for that. So if anyone knows how I go about it, I could get it in place for next year."