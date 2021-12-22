Mango has launched a sale with up to 50% off lots of items, including clothes, shoes and bags.

Whether you're looking for some last-minute winter warmers, a Christmas Day outfit or something more glitzy for New Years' Eve, Mango will have it in.

The sale has lots of items on offer and can be ordered via Mango's website.

We have rounded up some of your favourite items from the sale, which are available in petite and plus sizes.

Our favourite Mango pieces in the up to 50% off sale

We love this black and multi-coloured floral print dress which is just £49.99 and will brighten up cold winter's day.

This long oversized faux fur coat is chic and doesn't break the bank, priced at just £89.99.

Pair the coat with this Herringbone knit sweater, which comes in a festive red or brown colour.

These crocodile faux-leather trousers are a bargain price of just £39.99 and would go perfectly with the coat and sweater.

These chunky leather ankle boots are ideal for going on a festive walk or wearing out to your Christmas do. They also have 25% off and are now £39.99.

We also love this light grey quilted gilet, which looks great with a pair of jeans and jumper underneath.

In need of a new bag? Why not buy this crocodile effect shoulder bag which comes in black and is now just £15.99.

Visit the Mango website for more offers and to view the full sale.