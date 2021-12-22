FANS of Home Alone can now show off their love for the movie all year round thanks to Adidas.
The footwear brand has recreated Kevin McAllister's exact pair of trainers from the much loved Christmas film, naming them The Home Alone x adidas Forum sneaker.
The footwear features easter eggs, nodding to the numerous traps set by McCallister against the Wet Bandits, including "burn marks" throughout the upper, a rug-inspired chenille tongue tag and an ‘M’ branded doorknob-like jewel on the heel.
The well-loved logo for the Home Alone franchise can be found on the lateral sides of the shoe.
Not only that, stills from the film are featured on interchangeable insoles along with iconic props provided as interchangeable dubraes - little charms to attach to the shoe.
These are a must-have for any Home Alone fan and cost £85 via the Adidas website.
The Home Alone x adidas Forum Low is expected to arrive in time for Christmas 🎅 🏡https://t.co/IbtswAPOj3 pic.twitter.com/g3zwbj9A23— The Sole Supplier (@thesolesupplier) October 18, 2021
One of the best loved Christmas movies of all time, Home Alone is enjoyed by generation after generation and The Sole Supplier revealed global demand has increased by 188% compared to this time last year.
According to The Sole Supplier, demand for the Home Alone sneakers is expected to be high.
Interest in the footwear has reportedly increased by 1,328% after photos of the shoes began circulating on social media.
