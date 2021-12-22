READY for a holiday but don't want to pay over the odds? You're in luck as Wowcher's mystery holiday deal is back.
An £89 holiday, to anywhere in the world, with flights and accommodation included! The catch, of course, is you don’t know where you’re going.
When the deal has previously been on offer some ended up staying in the UK, but others got holidays all over the world!
Holidays can be anywhere in 49 mystery locations, including Barbados, New York, Dubai, Croatia, Corfu and more.
You will fly from London Gatwick, Stansted, Luton, Southend or Heathrow and could end up on a European city break, a beach holiday or on a long haul city holiday to New York!
The holiday is valid for departure on selected dates until 15th Dec 2022 and the draw will take place on December 29, 2021. Customers will be contacted shortly after that date about their destination.
If you draw a destination that is added to the UK quarantine list you will be offered a suitable alternative.
How to book the Wowcher mystery holiday?
For departures between January – March 2022 and September – December 2022, the mystery deal costs £89 and includes return flights and hotel accommodation.
For departures between April – July 2022, the same deal costs £119.
To buy for yourself or as a gift, head to the Wowcher website here.
