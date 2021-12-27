THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like child sex offences, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and burglary.

We look at their cases.

John Chadwick

Paedophile John Chadwick travelled to Cwmbran Boating Lake to have sex with a 12-year-old schoolboy.

But the 41-year-old was caught as part of a police sting operation and arrested.

Chadwick, from Caerphilly, admitted child sex offences and was jailed for two years and eight months at Newport Crown Court.

Wayne Surridge

Wayne Surridge, 53, was “off his head” on amphetamine when he waved a hammer around in a supermarket car park.

The defendant admitted possession of an offensive weapon at Morrisons in his home town of Caerphilly.

Surridge, of Lansbury Park, was locked up for eight months.

Patrick Cavanagh

A “fixer” involved in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and a sedative called benzodiazepines was jailed for 20 months.

Patrick Cavanagh was caught after Gwent Police arrested him twice in Caerphilly county and found drug trafficking messages on two different mobile phones.

The 34-year-old, formerly of Porthkerry Road, Barry, now of Blackwood Road, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and benzodiazepines, class B and class C drugs respectively.

Benzodiazepines is used to treat severe anxiety.

Daniel Barrington

Burglar Daniel Barrington broke into a church and took a TV used by a mother and toddler group.

The 34-year-old targeted the Havelock Street Presbyterian Church in Newport to steal something to sell to help feed his drug addiction.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the break-in as well as a raid on Harvey Bowes Financial Services on the city’s Bridge Street where he stole iPhones, iPads and laptops worth £7,000.

Barrington was jailed for 20 months.

Jamie William Westacott

One-man crime wave Jamie William Westacott went on a “spree of offending” in Newport.

The 33-year-old stole Henry vacuum cleaners and alcohol from Tesco, mountain bikes, coats from TK Maxx and a statue.

He admitted these offences and assault by beating.

Westacott, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 12 months.

Andrew Evans

Serial shoplifter Andrew Evans was jailed and banned from Newport city centre to try and stop him offending further.

The 37-year-old was made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order after admitting a string of thefts from supermarkets.

Evans, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.