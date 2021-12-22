A GIFT run to ensure children across the Vale have presents this Christmas is nearing 1,000 donations.
The Vale of Glamorgan Council’s Children’s Services team has helped coordinate a gift run with local businesses to support children and young people in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Gifts have been donated by:
These gifts will go to children and young people aged 0-14 and 15+ who would otherwise be unlikely to receive a gift on Christmas day.
Colleagues in Children’s Services organised a drop-off point at the Docks Offices and bagged and tagged the gifts. They will be delivered to homes across the county by the Council’s Flying Start Team.
Cabinet member for Social Care and Health, Ben Gray, said: "We’re so proud of our Children’s Services teams and grateful to all the organisations who have been involved.
"A small gesture such as this goes a long way in relieving some of the huge pressures that families may face over Christmas.
"Schemes like this also ensure that no child goes without presents and enjoyment on Christmas Day. In the current climate, this is more important than ever."
