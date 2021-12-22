GWENT Police are appealing to locate a Rhymney man who has breached his prison licence.

Jones, from Rhymney, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday, November 26.

He received a five-month prison sentence for burglary offences at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday, August 9.

Jones was released on licence and has been recalled to prison after breaching his conditions.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 2100428190 or send the police a direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.