A NEWPORT County fan has urged supports to dig into their pockets to help the club with lost income following a ban on crowds at sports events in Wales.

Jim Drewett, a lifelong servant of the Amber Army, started a fundraising campaign after the Welsh Government announced sports matches in Wales would be played behind closed doors from Boxing Day to control the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Uncertainty over how long the crowd ban will last means County’s next home against Salford City on Saturday, January 8, is likely to be played out against a backdrop of empty stands at Rodney Parade.

Newport County fan Jim Drewett.

“As soon as I heard the announcement yesterday, I started up the campaign,” Mr Drewett told the Argus.

“The ban on fans is going to hit the club hard once again, particularly at this time of year because it’s such a big time for football fixtures.

“I’m hoping that word gets around and more fans get behind the campaign and support the club.”

County’s next two fixtures are on the road to Leyton Orient on December 29, and to Walsall on New Year’s Day. Whilst fans might be locked out of watching games at Rodney Parade, they will be able to travel to both away games as there are currently no crowd restrictions in place in England.

“There’s talk of extra people going up for these away games – fans still need their football fix,” Mr Drewett added.

“It seems ridiculous to me that we can all gather in a clubhouse to watch a game but not watch from the outside stands."

Mr Drewett is hoping to raise £5,000 from supporters to give back to the club as a goodwill gesture for any lost revenue incurred but not having crowds in the stands.

“I’m sure that £5,000 won’t even cover one game but we as supporters need to get behind the club in any way we can," he said.

“All I can do is my little bit to help and hopefully others can to.”

You can find out more details of the campaign and how to make a donation here.