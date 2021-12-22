We had all hoped for a new year in which the pandemic would become a fading memory. But, sadly, today’s situation is a serious concern. Omicron is spreading rapidly in Wales, and Delta is still very much with us.

That’s why Welsh Government has issued strong guidance on how to stay safe in the run up to Christmas.

We should all take the simple steps that we know work to slow the spread. Throughout the festive period, follow these five measures closely:

1. Get vaccinated – and if you’ve had your booster appointment, make attending it your priority.

Help the Health Board by making every effort to attend the first appointment you are offered. This might be at short notice.

There may be queues at vaccination centres due to the high number of people getting their boosters. Be patient and dress for colder weather in case you have to wait outside.

2. If you’re going out – shopping or visiting people – flow before you go. Take a lateral flow test. If it’s positive, don’t go out: self-isolate and book a PCR.

3. Outdoors is better than indoors. If you’re meeting indoors, make sure it’s ventilated. Open windows and doors if you can.

4. Space out your socialising – if you’ve got events arranged, leave a day between them.

5. And don’t forget about social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands.

Everyone understands this virus thrives on human contact. That means each and every contact we have is an opportunity for us to catch or spread Covid-19.

That’s why, this year, a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas. Enjoy the holiday with your nearest and dearest; think hard about meeting up with wider groups.

To everyone who’ll be working in the NHS and emergency services in the coming days – especially all those who’ve cancelled leave to work in vaccination centres or return to the wards – thank you.

I know Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for some. If you’re feeling lonely or isolated, and need to talk, Samaritans are there to listen. You can call them any time, any day on 116 123.

Or if you’re worried about your own, or someone else’s, mental health, visiting abuhb.nhs.wales/coronavirus/mental-health-support-in-gwent-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-your-questions-answered/frequently-asked-questions-for-adults-who-are-seeking-support-from-mental-health-services-for-the-first-time/ may help.

To you and your family, merry Christmas and a happy new year.