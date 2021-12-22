A FURTHER 767 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gwent , with almost twice as many new cases in Wales today than yesterday, according to Public Health Wales.
Across Wales, 4,662 new cases have been reported, along with three new deaths, none of which are in the Gwent area.
This is almost twice as many new cases than were reported yesterday, when there were 2,375.
Gwent has 767 new cases, with Newport recording the most cases with 266.
Caerphilly has 214 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire with 118 and Torfaen with 107 new cases.
Blaenau Gwent has the fewest cases in Wales with 62 new cases being reported.
The death toll in Wales now stands at 6,525.
All data is correct as of 9am on December 21.
New cases by area
• Anglesey - 130
• Blaenau Gwent - 62
• Bridgend - 210
• Caerphilly - 214
• Cardiff - 714
• Carmarthenshire - 210
• Ceredigion - 102
• Conwy - 115
• Denbighshire - 117
• Flintshire - 197
• Gwynedd - 163
• Merthyr Tydfil - 74
• Monmouthshire - 118
• Neath Port Talbot - 160
• Newport - 266
• Pembrokeshire - 153
• Powys - 117
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 415
• Swansea -390
• Torfaen - 107
• Vale of Glamorgan - 219
• Wrexham - 109
• Unknown location - 18
• Resident outside Wales – 282
