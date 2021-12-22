A PETITION calling for new rules meaning sport in Wales will be played behind closed doors to be scrapped has been started.

The Welsh Government announced yesterday that crowds would not be able to attend sporting events from Boxing Day after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Reaction to the new restrictions from many was not positive, with Dragons chairman David Buttress saying the decision was "horrendous news".

Other critics include the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, who criticised the decision to release news of the restrictions at midnight.

Mr Davies also said on Twitter that the new restrictions, plus news that nightclubs in Wales will close from December 27, amounted to proof that Covid passes do not work.

A petition has been started by Ryan Jewell on December 21 demanding that the restrictions on outdoor sporting events be immediately lifted.

The petition reads: "On the 21st of December 2021, the Welsh Government again made the decision to ban people attending outdoor sporting events.

"Not only will this negatively impact the mental well-being of thousands it will also destroy sports clubs across the country which play such a vital role in their respected communities.

"Please use your democratic voice and show those in power your opposition to these restrictions which will do more harm than good."

For petitions to be considered for debate in the Senedd, they need to have 10,000 signatures.

At the time of writing, Mr Jewell's petition has received 3,201 signatures.

