AN RSPCA inspector was "shocked" after rescuing a dog that had an exposed metal plate in her leg in Cardiff.

The dog, believed to be called Luna, is a grey, smooth-haired lurcher with white markings. She was found in Ely, Cardiff.

At some point in the past two years, she had an orthopaedic plate put into her right leg to mend a break.

The plate has since become exposed, causing infection and swelling of the leg.

RSPCA inspector Julie Fadden said: "I was shocked when I saw Luna.

"The skin had come away from her leg and in doing so, exposed an internal metal plate which had been put in to mend a broken bone.

"The infection site was swollen and I could smell it from some distance.

"Luna was also lame on the leg, in some discomfort and in need of immediate treatment.

"I’m hoping this appeal will jog the memory of vets and veterinary nurses who may have operated on her, as well as people living locally in Ely who recognise her and can give me some information about who she belongs to."

READ MORE:

Luna is microchipped, but the chip has not been registered meaning her owners can not be traced.

She has had the metal plate removed and the infection cleaned and bandaged.

She is said to be recovering well in RSPCA foster care.

Anyone with information about her can contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.