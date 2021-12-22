THE Celtic Manor Resort and International Convention Centre Wales have teamed up to prepare Christmas dinners that will be delivered to people in need by charities.

Eight chefs from the Celtic Collection venues will have prepared more than 900 turkey dinners and vegetarian alternatives for the vulnerable.

The meal will be served at charity centres and delivered to people who would otherwise be without a Christmas meal.

The Salvation Army collected the first 320 frozen meals from head chef Gavin McDonagh and will deliver the meals on Christmas Eve alongside a card and a wrapped present.

Further donations are being collected from the Celtic Manor Resort to support the Christmas charity work of Newport’s Stow Park Community Centre, Pobl, Eden Gate and The Salvation Army in Newport.

Celtic Manor Resort and ICC Wales culinary director Peter Fuchs said: "The Salvation Army and partner charities do incredible work to support the vulnerable people in our community and we were delighted to be able to support their activity once again this Christmas.

"We were pleased that this year we were able to adapt some of the food we prepared so that we could create individual meals for those unable to attend a centre under the present health restrictions.

"We serve thousands of Christmas dinners every year at Celtic Manor and ICC Wales to those joining us for parties and family celebrations, but none give our teams greater pleasure than making these contributions to those in need within our community."