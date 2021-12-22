MORE than 100 cases of the new Omicron variant have been confirmed in Gwent, Public Health Wales has revealed.
A total of 111 cases are now reported in the region, with 28 of those being confirmed today.
In Wales there are 301 new cases of the Omicron variant.
It means that there’s now a total of 941 confirmed cases of Omicron in Wales.
Dr Meng Khaw, national director for health protection and screening services for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today (Wednesday, December 22) confirming 301 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 941 cases.
“As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
