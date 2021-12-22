FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has accused the prime minister and his government of "paralysis" in tackling the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Drakeford was speaking earlier today, during the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing.

He was asked whether the people of Wales should feel hard done by as more restrictions were laid out which would, at time of writing, see Wales under stricter regulation than England.

Mr Drakeford said: "Everything is being done on their behalf to keep them safe.

"The decisions are difficult and sometimes not popular.

"There is a real contrast with the paralysis of the UK Government, simply unable to act."

Mr Drakeford slammed Boris Johnson for "doing nothing despite the situation being urgent".

"We will take those actions," he said.

"I think the people in Wales will appreciate that."

Asked whether he had seen something within the coronavirus data which the UK Government may have missed, Mr Drakeford said: "I believe that we see what they see.

"The Omicron wave is already here.

He reiterated his attack on Boris Johnson's government, branding it "in a state of paralysis".

"We have seen the in-fighting in the cabinet," he said.

"Some take a different view of the balance of risks and allow those risks to run."

Mr Drakeford admitted that "nobody wanted to see the return to alert levels that I have announced today".

"Wales will reopen after Christmas, but in order to do so safely we must continue to protect ourselves and take care of others," he said.

"That's what we need to draw on again in the weeks ahead.

"There will be brighter days ahead."