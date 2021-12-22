FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has not ruled out harsher coronavirus restrictions in the new year.

Mr Drakeford was speaking on behalf of the Welsh Government at the coronavirus update briefing earlier today.

He announced that more restrictions would be introduced in Wales from 6am on Boxing Day.

However, when asked if he would go further in the new year if cases continued to rise, Mr Drakeford said that remains to be seen.

"It depends on how successful these measures will be," he said.

"If they are, we will not introduce any more restrictions than are necessary.

"If they have the intended effect it mitigates the risk of doing more.

"If we need to do more, the Welsh Government will not stand back.We never have.

"That is what we will do."

He said that the regular reviews of the coronavirus restrictions would continue and that people could "have that confidence" knowing that such reviews were still being undertaken.

Mr Drakeford was also asked whether restrictions on sport and large gatherings would affect the Six Nations rugby championship in February.

"I can't give you a prediction for what will happen in six weeks," he said.

"So many things have changed in the last few days."