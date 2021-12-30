NINE years ago, a family’s life was turned upside down – after the disappearance of their son sparked a murder investigation that remains unsolved to this day.

On December 30, 2012, a car crash was reported to Gwent Police around 11.45pm on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys. When officers arrived, the car was found abandoned and checks led the officers to the home of Alan Vaughan, where they told him he was under arrest for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

It was soon realised that this was the car that Mr Vaughan and his wife Mary had bought for their son Kyle, who was 24 at the time, and concern rose for the welfare of their son – who was diabetic and needed regular insulin injections.

His parents last saw Kyle at home in Newbridge earlier that day on Sunday, December 30, 2012. He left the house to go to a party in Abercarn. During the night he left the party to see friends at a pub in Risca and those at the party and at the pub described his behaviour as normal.

He then left the pub to return to the party - but never made it. Two undertakers said they witnessed the crash and were talking to Mr Vaughan before leaving.

Hundreds of people in the local community have stepped in and helped with searches and raising awareness of Kyle’s disappearance.

Eleven days after he was last seen, police announced the investigation had turned from a missing person’s case to a murder case. Eight people were arrested in connection with the case in January 2013 – four of them on suspicion of murder, with the remaining four on suspicion of assisting an offender or on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. All were later released on bail.

Despite nine years of emotional appeals from Kyle’s family and friends, that is where the case remains to this day - although Gwent Police has confirmed it is still actively investigating the case.

Throughout the last nine years, the family of Kyle Vaughan have never given up in their search for his body and for answers of what happened on December 30, 2012. Countless emotional appeals have been made by Mr and Mrs Vaughan and their family and friends and by Mr Vaughan following the death of his wife in 2018.

The emotional pleas from Mr Vaughan relate around bringing Kyle home to rest with Mary.

He said: “I just want Kyle’s body so I can put him to rest with Mary.

"Somebody knows what happened and knows where his body is."

Mr Vaughan appeared on Crimewatch Roadshow in 2020 with an emotional appeal and a reconstruction of the events they know happened on the fateful night. Following the show airing, Mr Vaughan said how he was told they had received a number of tips. He also said: “It was hard doing it and it was very emotional to watch when it aired.

“I filmed it in August and spent seven hours working on it which was mentally and physically draining.

“I must have had over 100 messages on Monday afternoon,” he said.

“I had to turn my phone off at one point. But everyone was so positive, saying how I had done well, and they hoped that we will get answers.

“When I watched it back, I managed to hold it all together until I saw Mary’s picture. Then I broke. I was really pleased with how it was put together, but a number of people contacted me upset about how Kyle was pictured as a drink driver where you can go to a pub and not have a drink.

“I know that Kyle did not crash the car, I know he was run off the road.”

In September, Crimestoppers doubled their award for information relating to his disappearance to £10,000. Rhiannon Price has released a podcast called Somebody Knows which discusses the case with Kyle’s family and friends. The first episode is available now on Spotify.

A 'Justice for Kyle Vaughan' Facebook page has also been set up in the hopes that it will help to raise awareness and put pressure on those who know what happened to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, Gwent Police’s head of crime, said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle that night in December remains very much active. Nine years on, we remain in regular contact with Kyle’s family.

“Any information we receive from members of the public is recorded and investigated by officers on our major incident team.

“This has obviously been an extensive enquiry. To date; 40 areas have been searched, in excess of 200 people interviewed, more than 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.

“Unfortunately, though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote the log number 397 30/12/12.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.