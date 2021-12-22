THERE has been mixed reaction to news that additional coronavirus restrictions are to be introduced in Wales from 6am on Boxing Day.

The measures are a revised version of the Welsh Government's alert level two and have been brought in to respond to the new Omicron variant.

The regulations bring back protections in hospitality businesses, including licensed premises, and in cinemas and theatres when they re-open after the festive period.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have responded by calling for greater clarification on the financial assistance made available for the hospitality, nightlife and tourism industry.

Party leader Jane Dodds MS said: “There remain questions over today’s announcement and the support for businesses announced.

I am also disappointed to see we will not get this clarification until tomorrow. Finance minister Vaughan Gething should have made his statement today while the Senedd has been recalled.

“I would also urge the Government to put more money into Test, Trace, Protect to allow them to deal with the large increase in cases the Government is predicting."

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “The return of further restrictions will be yet another challenge for businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“While these measures come as a blow to businesses, we appreciate the role they play and their importance in protecting people across Wales in an incredibly fast-moving situation.

“Businesses will now need support during this new phase of the pandemic.”

Dr David Bailey, Chair of the British Medical Association’s Welsh Council said: “We fully support the Welsh First Minister’s actions to bring in more restrictions at this time.

“No one wants to introduce further measures limiting what people are able to do – particularly at this time of year - however we feel this is the best course of action to protect the public and prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

“Once again we strongly urge the public to get their booster jab as a matter of urgency and to follow the Welsh Government’s latest guidance.”