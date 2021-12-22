A NEWPORT singer has spoken of how his appearance in a TV talent show has meant newfound fame in his home city.
Anthony Stuart Lloyd says he has been stopped coming out of shops after appearing on ITV's Walk The Line.
On the show, broadcast last week, Mr Lloyd gave a performance of Whitney Houston’s One Moment in Time.
Judge Gary Barlow said: “Really enjoyed it, I think you’ve got a beautiful voice, fabulous song choice, the audience really enjoyed that.”
A former member of the South Glamorgan Youth Choir and the National Youth Choir of Wales, Mr Lloyd went on to win the prestigious Blue Riband at the Royal National Eisteddfod of Wales.
He has sung on concert platforms with the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and appeared in a Royal Command Performance for HM The Sultan of Oman.
Before the Covid pandemic, Mr Lloyd was performing on luxury cruise liners.
He said: “The past two years have been devastating for the arts and the entertainment industry with many artists being unable to perform due to the Covid pandemic.
"It was great to finally get out there again. I have had so many wishes of congratulations, which it has been over-whelming.
"I was stopped coming out of Primark in Newport the other day and asked for a photo and even the lady on the checkout in Iceland showered me with messages of congratulations."
Despite not winning the £500,000 prize, which eventually went to Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi, he now hopes to find a recording contract.
