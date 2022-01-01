THE new year is finally here, and it is fair to say that 2021 wasn’t a classic.

But, while we have plenty to look forward to in 2022, there’s also cause to take a look back down memory lane too.

So, as we welcome the new year, we’re also taking the time to look back 20 years.

It certainly doesn’t feel like that long ago, but we’re heading back as far as 2002.

The year saw some big moments in film, television, sport and current affairs.

What’s more, there is even an argument to be made that the first event was set in motion which ultimately led to the covid pandemic, two decades later.

Now 20 years on, we take a trip down memory lane and look at the 16 things you won't believe happened two decades ago.

February 6 – The Golden Jubilee

The first major milestone of the year took place in early February, as Elizabeth II celebrated her 50th anniversary as the Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Her Royal Highness and Prince Philip journeyed more than 40,000 over the course of the year as part of the jubilee celebrations.

This included a visit to Newport, where a number of street parties were held to mark the occasion.

March 30 – Death of the Queen Mother

It wasn’t all smiles and celebrations for the Royal Family in 2002.

In late March, the Queen Mother passed away, at the age of 101.

This led to a period of national mourning, before her funeral, which was watched by more than 10 million people live, the following month.

The Queen Mother's funeral

Rich list – A familiar face

The previous year, Bill Gates moved to the top of the world’s rich list, making him the wealthiest individual on the planet.

It was a title that he would retain in 2002.

These days, Mr Gates is in fourth place – which is still an enviable place to be, in all fairness.

The current richest man on the planet is Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame.

May 31 – June 20 – The football World Cup

As with every football World Cup since 1958, Wales failed to qualify.

But, the competition made history, as the first to be held in Asia, as both Japan and South Korea co-hosted the tournament.

South Korea surpassed expectations by reaching the semi-finals, while England crashed out to eventual winners Brazil in the quarter finals.

June 19 – The Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market opens

At the time, this would have made no headlines in the UK, or virtually anywhere outside of China.

But, two decades later, it would be the location where the first outbreak of Covid-19 is believed to have originated.

Whether or not animals sold here, or human-to-human interaction caused the spike remains unclear, though the market has now been permanently closed.

July 25 – Final Tweenies episode airs

In early summer, it proved to be the end of an era, as popular children’s television series The Tweenies aired for the final time.

The programme, which was originally broadcast on the BBC and its children’s channels, enjoyed a 390 episode run before drawing to a close.

In the years that followed, The Tweenies has remained a staple of children’s entertainment – from re-runs, to amusement park rides at Alton Towers and Butlins.

July 26 – First female Big Brother winner

Though it aired the day after the final Tweenies episode, the final of Big Brother season three likely had a different demographic, it has to be said.

Kate Lawler won, becoming the first female winner of the hit reality show in the process.

While Ms Lawler has enjoyed a successful career since then, that year’s series is best known for launching the careers of Alison Hammond, Adele Roberts, and the late Jade Goody.

August 25 – First episode of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The hugely popular show has been hosted by Ant and Dec since day one

Long before filming moved to Wales, I’m a Celebrity aired for the first time in 2002, though this was the only year that it would be filmed in Queensland.

The likes of Uri Geller, Nigel Benn, and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson were among those who entered the jungle.

But ultimately, BBC Radio 1 disc jockey Tony Blackburn took home the honours.

August 31 - Dick & Dom in da Bungalow airs for the first time

An iconic kids television programme that the youngsters of today will likely never see replicated, Dick & Dom in da Bungalow was first broadcast on CBBC.

Though it only ran until 2006, its legacy lives on.

Yelling "Bogies!" in inappropriate locations is a pastime that many millennials will be all too familiar with.

September 7 – Popstars: The Rivals launches - with mixed results

As summer drew to a close, ITV aired a brand new programme, with the aim of creating chart topping musical groups.

Eventually, two musical groups were formed – which would go on to have varying degrees of success.

The winning girl group – Girls Aloud, propelled the career of Cheryl.

However, the winning boyband, One True Voice, would fail to reach the same heights.

October 25 – Death of an acting great

Richard Harris as Dumbledore (Visual/Allaction/PA)

In the autumn, the acting world lost a great, as Richard Harris passed away at the age of 72.

The Irish actor was once nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance of King Arthur in the 1967 film Camelot.

But he was perhaps best known by younger viewers for playing Professor Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies – with The Chamber of Secrets being his final acting role.

November 1 – 20 years of S4C

In November, Welsh language free-to-air channel S4C celebrated its 20th anniversary on the airwaves.

The channel continued to show popular programmes such as the BBC’s longest running soap opera Pobol y Cwm, throughout the year.

November – SARS epidemic begins

In an instance which now feels eerily familiar, late 2002 saw the outbreak of SARS in China, which eventually spread across much of the globe.

It caused disruption for two years, though it was classified as contained after eight months.

Around 774 people died from the disease, which closely resembles the Covid-19 disease, though the latter has since proven to be significantly more transmissible, and deadly.

December 5 – Film of the year

As Christmas approached, film lovers had their attention turned elsewhere, as The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was released in cinemas.

Worldwide, the film made $936,689,735, making it the highest grossing film of the year.

This was quite the achievement, in a year when a Harry Potter, Star Wars, James Bond, and Spider-Man movie all came out.

December 9 – Sports personality triumph for Paula Radcliffe

File photo of Paula Radcliffe

Nearing the end of the year, and marathon runner Paula Radcliffe took home the title of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The long distance runner took home gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, and won the public vote by a landslide.

English footballer David Beckham and jockey AP McCoy were voted in second and third place respectively.

Year end – Best-selling single

Will Young

At the end of the year, it was Pop Idol winner Will Young who earned the honours of having the best selling single of the year, with Anything is Possible/Evergreen.

The song recorded over 1.7 million sales throughout the year, and narrowly beat the debut single of Pop Idol runner up Gareth Gates into second place.

Meanwhile, Hero, by Enrique Iglesias, which has had more longevity, came in at third place.