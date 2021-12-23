ACROSS the Christmas and New Year period, food banks across the Gwent region will be offering support to those who need it.

Here is a round up of what items are needed and how you can help at a number of food banks across the region.

At Newport Food Bank, the following items are urgently needed:

Rice

Tinned fish

Tinned custard

Tinned rice pudding

Tinned fruit

Pasta sauce

Long-life juice

The food bank said it has currently got plenty of beans.

You can donate at Asda in Pill and Duffryn, Morrison’s on Orb Drive, Tesco at Harlech Retail Park and Spytty, Sainsbury’s in John Frost Square, and Christchurch Centre on Malpas Road and St Stephens Church on Adeline Street.

More information can be found at newport.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

At Chepstow Food Bank, the following items are needed:

Christmas food items (until Christmas Eve)

Tinned tomatoes

Tinned fish

Jam

Pasta sauces and curry sauces

Instant noodles, instant pasta and rice packs

Female hygiene products - sanitary towels and tampons

The food bank has currently got plenty of pasta, pulses and baked beans.

Chepstow Food Bank is open on Christmas Eve (Friday) and Wednesday, December 29. It is closed on New Year’s Eve, but are then open as usual on Wednesdays and Fridays in the New Year.

Although Christmas food items are suggested as donations, Christmas Eve would be the last opportunity to donate these.

You can donate at Tesco in Chepstow, the Bridge Church and Chepstow Baptist Church, and Lidl in Bulwark.

You can find out more at chepstow.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

Blaenau Gwent Food Bank is urgently in need of the following items:

Instant mash

Rice

Powdered milk

Milk UHT

Coffee

Tinned or packet custard

Tinned rice pudding

Tinned sponge puddings

Tinned fruit

Small tinned meat

Small tinned potatoes

Tinned tomatoes

Tinned spaghetti

Squash small and large

Crisps and snacks

Pot noodles

Jams

Chocolate spread

Children's sweets

Small or large chocolate bars

Shaving foam/gel

Razors - disposable

Shower gel

Shampoo and conditioner

Men's and women's deodorant

Wet wipes

Nappies - sizes 5, 5+, 6, 6+

Washing up liquid

Washing powder/tablets

Cat food

The food bank has currently got plenty of beans, pasta and cereal.

You can donate at Foodbank Centres in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr, Tesco in Ebbw Vale and Abertillery, Asda in Brynmawr, Waitrose in Abergavenny and Lloyd’s Bank in Ebbw Vale.

More information can be found at blaenaugwent.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

At Blackwood Food Bank, the following items are in urgent need:

Tinned fruit (400g)

Mash potato

Squash

UHT milk (1 litre)

Rice pudding

The food bank has got plenty of beans and pasta.

You can donate at Tesco Caerphilly Crossways Superstore, Asda in Blackwood, and Oasis Christian Centre in Cefn Fforest.

You can find out more at blackwooddistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

Risca Food Bank urgently needs the following items:

Tinned rice puddings and custard

Tinned meat (hot or cold)

Tinned soup

UHT long life milk

Jars of coffee

Jars of jam

Bottles of squash

Tinned vegetables

The food bank has got plenty of baked beans, breakfast cereals, pasta and rice.

You can donate at Tesco Extra in Risca, Morrisons in Rogerstone, Aldi between Risca and Rogerstone and at One Stop in Risca.

You can find out more at risca.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

At Abergavenny Food Bank, the items in short supply are:

Washing powder tablets

Tins or cartons of custard

Shampoo

Long life semi-skimmed milk

Ladies deodorants

But the food bank has plenty of pasta, baby food and nappies.

You can donate at Tesco, Morrisons, Lloyd’s Bank, One Stop Shop and Poundland – all in Abergavenny, R. George Davies and Co. Solicitors, Abergavenny Library, Abergavenny Natural Therapy Centre and Abergavenny Baptist Church.

At Feed Newport CIC, the food bank is open across the Christmas and New Year period on Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Gem Walker, from Feed Newport CIC, said: “We are grateful for anything. Any non-perishable food items would be fantastic.”

There is a food bank on Tuesday, the baby bank on Wednesday, refugee and asylum seeker support and community shop on Thursday, and a soup kitchen on Friday and Saturday.

And at Garnsychan Partnership, any donations to its community food bank can be made at its office between 9am and 5pm until Thursday, December 23, or via any Tin on the wall donation points.

Garnsychan Partnership are currently in urgent need of tinned goods, such as:

Ham

Corned beef

Minced beef

Any other tinned meats

Tinned vegetables

Pasta

Noodles

Donations can be dropped at the Garnsychan Partnership office and Circulate Furniture Recycling in Blaenavon from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm.

Garnsychan will also be collecting from ‘Tin on the Wall’ collection points across the ward in Garndiffaith Co-op, Talywain Stores, Abersychan Premier and Pentwyn Post Office.