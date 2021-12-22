THOSE planning to buy a holiday home in Wales could end up paying a higher rate of Land Transaction Tax under proposals being considered by ministers.

A consultation has been launched on hiking the Welsh version of stamp duty on property sales involving planned second homes or short-term holiday lets.

But while such changes could be implemented on a Wales-wide basis, the study – based on the findings of a report by Dr Simon Brooks – will also consider introducing hikes only in areas where second homes are considered a major issue, resulting in bloated house prices and/or impacting on Welsh speaking communities.

Those looking to buy such properties in Wales already have to pay a minimum of four per cent duty on top of that payable for their band – increased from three per cent since December 2020.

This higher LTT rate is activated when a house is sold to someone already owning another property, which in addition to holiday homes can also include those buying houses to rent them out and also someone still trying to sell their original home.

While four per cent is payable on properties sold for up to 180,000, the rate rises to 7.5 per cent on sales of between £180,000 and £250,000 and on a sliding scale of up to 16 per cent on dwellings changing hands for £1.5 million or more.

"LTT is an episodic tax, only chargeable at the point of purchase, it is, therefore, likely to have a limited impact in the short to medium term on the existing proportion of short-term holiday lets or second homes in a community,” note the consultation documents.

“However, it might help to reduce the number of future purchases and over the longer term it may be helpful as part of a wider suite of responses to address issues associated with second homes.”

Earlier this year the Welsh Government launched a consultation on potentially shutting what’s often referred to as a “loophole,” allowing the owners of second properties to flip from domestic to non-domestic rates, but making use of Small Businesses Rates Relief to avoid making any contribution at all into local authority coffers.

Housing minister Julie James said that all second home owners should be making a “fair contribution to the communities in which they buy property” and suggested more stringent checks and potential changes to local taxes.

The consultation, which closes on by March 28, 2022, can be found at: https://gov.wales/second-homes-local-variation-to-land-transaction-tax-rates-html#section-87479