FEWER homeless people in Newport died in 2020 than in the previous year, new figures have suggested.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows three deaths of people living rough or in hostels were registered in the city last year. But it is estimated the actual number of deaths was four.

In 2019, four homeless people were confirmed to have died - although the estimated number of deaths was six.

The ONS states that the data includes people sleeping rough or using emergency or temporary accommodation at or around the time of their death.

However, a Newport Council spokeswoman said: "the national data records the death of those living on the street or in hostels, not for those living in temporary accommodation so the situation since March 2020 may have affected the figures."

The figures are based on death registrations, meaning some deaths occurred in the previous year.

During the pandemic, a spokeswoman said that the council made a concerted effort to "bring everyone in" who was sleeping rough.

The council’s housing team have added 140 bed spaces in temporary accommodation and now have more than 350 bed spaces.

Bed and breakfast accomodation was block booked by the team.

More than 200 households were already in temporary accommodation, before more than 1,000 households were placed into temporary accommodation, sometimes more than once.

A Newport Council spokeswoman said: "We continue to accommodate around 74 people each month who have been previously sleeping rough.

"As of October 31, 385 households are living in temporary accommodation and we are consistently offering accommodation to about 20 people a month who have a history of sleeping rough.

"An average of 96 households in total are placed into temporary accommodation each month.

"Since April 2021, we have accommodated 125 rough sleepers in 523 placements.

"We are successfully moving on 19 households per month into social housing or the private rented sector."

Overall, the number of estimated deaths of homeless people in England and Wales fell for the first time since 2014.

The estimated deaths in 2020 is 688 compared to 2019 estimated figures of 778 - a decrease of 11.6 per cent.

Since 2014, Newport has seen two years in which no homeless people are thought to have died - 2017 and 2018.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, credits the Welsh Government’s decision to house all homeless people during the pandemic and to provide funding for local authorities to house people in unused hotels and bed and breakfast facilities for the decrease in deaths.

However, Ms Jones said she was unsure if the figures were accurate as, if somebody dies in NHS facilities then "the actual fact that they are homeless may get lost in the statistics."

Ms Jones said: "I do applaud the fact that Newport City Council has worked really hard to house as many homeless people as possible during the past two years and the fact that they have a team of staff working with homeless people on a daily basis to ensure the move to accommodation is permanent.

"Many homeless people do have long standing mental health and/or addiction issues and it can be hard for them to transition to a house or flat after many years of living outside.

"The fact that we have people sleeping on the streets is a sad indictment of society today and the austerity that has affected everyone in our society for over ten years has contributed to this.

"I want to see people being treated with dignity and respect whatever their situation and we should all be working to ensure that no one is homeless and living on the streets of South Wales."

A spokesperson from homelessness and rough sleeping charity, The Wallich, said: "Contrary to public opinion, homelessness is not a Christmas issue, or a winter issue.

"People are not dying just because it’s cold. People are dying year-round for a multitude of preventable reasons.

"Every death of a person experiencing homelessness is a tragedy and even though the number in England and Wales seems to have reduced, we think the number is likely to be higher than recorded.

"Figures for 2020 were affected by the fact that thousands of people experiencing homelessness were housed with emergency funding during the pandemic.

"Whilst this was a welcome and positive initiative, such accommodation included hotels and other locations not typically used, and with no centralised record of these accommodations, this has made it difficult to identify deaths of homeless people housed under this scheme.

"As a minimum, the figures show last year an estimated 688 people in England and Wales died whilst experiencing homelessness.

"That’s 688 people who are somebody’s sibling, somebody’s parent or child, who are now lost.

"Year on year, we see the same tragic reasons why people experiencing homelessness die before their time: suicide and challenges with substances.

"As has happened during Covid, we need a continued public health response to homelessness, not just a housing response, to save valuable lives.

"We need a national and consistent trauma informed, psychological approach to supporting vulnerable people.

"We need an emphasis on harm reduction and mental health support, not criminalisation."