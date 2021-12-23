A NEWPORT councillor who has been helping out with the Covid booster vaccination programme has urged residents to get vaccinated.
Cllr Stephen Marshall has been part of the vaccine rollout since March 2021 and is now part of the exit support team in the booster programme.
Cllr Marshall, who has represented the Gaer ward for Labour since 2017, said: “Seeing people come out so pleased to have the vaccine is amazing.”
Cllr Marshall has been volunteering for the St John Ambulance for 17 years and said the pandemic was a “time to step-up”.
To those who have not had the vaccine, Cllr Marshall said: “It has been proven to work, it has been proven to keep people out of hospital.”
Cllr Marshall said he had seen people close to him suffer and pass away from Covid-19, but thankfully since the vaccine rollout those that have had the virus have had less severe symptoms.
Cllr Marshall said he will continue to volunteer over the festive period, with some shifts being from 6am until 10pm.
