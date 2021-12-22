THE Queen is likely to spend her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip or her daughter after Princess Anne's husband tested positive for Covid-19.
The Princess Royal, 71, and Sir Timothy Lawrence, 66, are thought to be isolating in Gloucestershire at their country estate.
The Queen, 95, said earlier this month that she would be spending Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of Sandringham in Norfolk.
She usually hosts her family at Sandringham but for the past two years has chosen to stay at Windsor Castle to isolate.
It is not yet known where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.
Last week, it was revealed the Queen had canceled plans for her pre-Christmas family lunch, due to be held on Tuesday.
