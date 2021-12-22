GWENT Police is investigating the vandalism of floral tributes left for a biker killed in an accident on the A48.
Liam Gasson, 20, died on December 18, 2008, after crashing his motorcycle.
Each year on the anniversary of his death, his family leave a tribute of flowers at the site of the crash.
However, every year for the past 13 years the flowers have been taken from where they were tied and thrown aside within 24 hours of being placed.
This year was no different and his family want to know who is vandalising the tributes.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We’ve received a report of criminal damage on the A48 in Langstone, Newport, near the Coldra roundabout, at around 6.15pm on Monday 20 December after flowers left at the roadside were allegedly damaged.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2100442566.
"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
