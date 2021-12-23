THE festive period is often a busy one for the football season, particularly if you are a Premier League or EFL club.

The busy festive schedule is likely to see disruption amid the coronavirus pandemic with last weeken'd fixtures falling victim to a rise in cases.

Should fixtures go ahead as planned, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea will be working on establishing a lead at the top of the table by the end of the year, whilst the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Burnley will see if they can break out of the relegation zone.

Many of those Premier League fixtures will be shown on TV, and there are a number of methods to watch them for free.

If games are being shown on Amazon Prime Video a free trial for that service can let you watch those matches.

Meanwhile, if games are being shown on Sky Sports you can get a one off Sports Day payment to get access for a day.

Premier League matches will be shown on Sky Sports and Amazon Prime over the festive period (PA)

Premier League Boxing Day fixtures 2021

Liverpool vs Leeds United - 12.30pm

Wolves vs Watford - 12.30pm

Burnley vs Everton - 3pm

Manchester City vs Leicester City - 3pm

Norwich City vs Arsenal - 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - 3pm

West Ham United vs Southampton - 3pm

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford - 8pm (Sky Sports)

Premier League New Year fixtures

Monday December 27

Newcastle United vs Manchester United - 8pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday December 28

Arsenal vs Wolves - 12.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City - 3pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Watford vs West Ham United - 3pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Leeds United vs Aston Villa - 5.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Leicester City vs Liverpool - 8pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Wednesday December 29

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion - 7.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Brentford vs Manchester City - 8.15pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Thursday December 30

Everton vs Newcastle United - 7.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Manchester United vs Burnley - 8.15pm (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday January 1

Arsenal vs Manchester City - 12.30pm

Leicester City vs Norwich City - 3pm

Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United - 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday January 2

Brentford vs Aston Villa - 2pm (Sky Sports)

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion - 2pm

Leeds United vs Burnley - 2pm

Southampton vs Newcastle United - 2pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool - 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday January 3

Manchester United vs Wolves - 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

How to get Amazon Prime and Sky Sports for free over Christmas?





To get Sky Sports for a reduced price over Christmas you can make a one off Sports Day payment of £9.98 if you want to watch a particular match.

You can get this deal through their Now TV website here.

To get Amazon Prime Video to view their Premier League matches you can also get a one month trial of their streaming service to do that.

Again this can be obtained through their website here.