THE festive period is often a busy one for the football season, particularly if you are a Premier League or EFL club.
The busy festive schedule is likely to see disruption amid the coronavirus pandemic with last weeken'd fixtures falling victim to a rise in cases.
Should fixtures go ahead as planned, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea will be working on establishing a lead at the top of the table by the end of the year, whilst the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Burnley will see if they can break out of the relegation zone.
Many of those Premier League fixtures will be shown on TV, and there are a number of methods to watch them for free.
If games are being shown on Amazon Prime Video a free trial for that service can let you watch those matches.
Meanwhile, if games are being shown on Sky Sports you can get a one off Sports Day payment to get access for a day.
Premier League Boxing Day fixtures 2021
- Liverpool vs Leeds United - 12.30pm
- Wolves vs Watford - 12.30pm
- Burnley vs Everton - 3pm
- Manchester City vs Leicester City - 3pm
- Norwich City vs Arsenal - 3pm
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - 3pm
- West Ham United vs Southampton - 3pm
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 5.30pm (Sky Sports)
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford - 8pm (Sky Sports)
Premier League New Year fixtures
Monday December 27
- Newcastle United vs Manchester United - 8pm (Sky Sports)
Tuesday December 28
- Arsenal vs Wolves - 12.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Crystal Palace vs Norwich City - 3pm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Watford vs West Ham United - 3pm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Leeds United vs Aston Villa - 5.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Leicester City vs Liverpool - 8pm (Amazon Prime Video)
Wednesday December 29
- Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion - 7.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Brentford vs Manchester City - 8.15pm (Amazon Prime Video)
Thursday December 30
- Everton vs Newcastle United - 7.30pm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Manchester United vs Burnley - 8.15pm (Amazon Prime Video)
Saturday January 1
- Arsenal vs Manchester City - 12.30pm
- Leicester City vs Norwich City - 3pm
- Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
- Crystal Palace vs West Ham United - 5.30pm (Sky Sports)
Sunday January 2
- Brentford vs Aston Villa - 2pm (Sky Sports)
- Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion - 2pm
- Leeds United vs Burnley - 2pm
- Southampton vs Newcastle United - 2pm
- Chelsea vs Liverpool - 4.30pm (Sky Sports)
Sunday January 3
- Manchester United vs Wolves - 5.30pm (Sky Sports)
How to get Amazon Prime and Sky Sports for free over Christmas?
To get Sky Sports for a reduced price over Christmas you can make a one off Sports Day payment of £9.98 if you want to watch a particular match.
You can get this deal through their Now TV website here.
To get Amazon Prime Video to view their Premier League matches you can also get a one month trial of their streaming service to do that.
Again this can be obtained through their website here.
