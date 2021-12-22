NEW analysis by Halifax has been released revealing the most expensive streets to live on in England and Wales.

The data shows that those looking to buy a home on average would pay £28.9 million to live in the most expensive street in England and Wales.

The UK’s most expensive street was revealed to be Tite Street, in the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Second was Phillimore Gardens, with average house prices setting you back nearly £25.2 million.

Average prices are based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.

For Wales, the most expensive street was Benar Headland. This has an average price of £2,152,000.

In Cardiff, the most expensive street was Llandennis Avenue, where the average price will set buyers back £1,361,000.

Most expensive streets in England and Wales (Canva)

In the North West of England, Barrow Lane in leafy Altrincham was the most expensive street with an average of £3,706,000.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, at £1,797,000 was followed by Ling Lane in Leeds at £1,551,000.

In the West Midlands, Birmingham’s Carpenter Road, averaging £3,088,000, took top spot and in the East Midlands it was Benscliffe Road in Leicester, costing £3,288,000.

Chaucer Road in Cambridge was the most expensive street in East Anglia, putting you (£3,610,000)

In the South West, Pearce Avenue in Poole was top at £3,478,000 and Old Hall Road in Windermere was top in the North region (this includes parts of the Lake District as well as the North East of England) with an average of £2,508,000.

In Newcastle, Montagu Avenue was the most expensive in the city at £1,369,000.

UK’s five most expensive streets