A YOUNG bodybuilder will represent Barry in the world's largest multi-sports festival.

18-year-old Morgan Saunders, who was born and raised in Barry and has been bodybuilding for five years, will be competing in the classic physique division of the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham in 2022.

The Arnold Sports Festival was founded in 1989 by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer; it is the largest multi-sports festival across the world and is currently situated across multiple continents.

Mr Saunders is "thrilled" to be representing Barry in what will be his first competition since his bodybuilding journey began, aged 13.

"I attended an after school weight lifting class one evening and ever since I’ve loved the idea of bettering yourself and seeing how far the body’s limits can be pushed and bettered,” said Mr Saunders.

"I started training at Muscle & Fitness, which has now moved over to XXL Gym."

Mr Saunders, who also works full-time at Marks and Spencers, is already preparing for his debut competition which will take place at the festival in Birmingham in September 2022.

Preparation includes:

Working closely with a coach

Eating about six meals a day

Training twice a day six times a week

“It’s still early days, but the work is being put in," said Mr Saunders.

"As it’s my first competition I’m a little nervous, but I’m very excited to see what physique and posing routine I can bring to the competition.

“I’m also thrilled to be representing Barry as it would be great to have a big title such as the likes of the Arnold classic winner in Barry for the first time. If I were to win it would mean the world to me as I’ve dreamt of doing so for years.

"It would be great to make my family and friends proud and inspire others to improve themselves, not only in bodybuilding, but in their day to day lives also.

“I would just like the thank my girlfriend Lucy for helping me prepare thus far and all my family and friends for the support.”

