A NUMBER of speeding drivers from Barry and surrounding districts have appeared in court in the past month.

Amy Fiona Burley, 32 of Railway Road, Rhoose, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 29 where she pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on May 31 on the A48 Crack Hill, Brocastle, in which she was caught doing 49mph in a 40mph zone. She was fined £66 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Mark Philip Hughes, 34 of Beatrice Road, Barry, appeared at West Glamorgan Magistrates Court on December 13 after pleading guilty to speeding on November 15.

It related to an offence on May 13 in Port Talbot when he was caught doing 60mph in a 50mph zone. He was fined £135 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £54 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jacqueline Sheila Swayne, 31 of Quarella Street, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 25 where she was found guilty of speeding.

It related to an offence on May 23 in which she was caught doing 37mph on the B4265 St Brides Road, Wick, which has a 30mph speed limit. She was fined £220 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jessica Douglas, 35 of Green Lawns, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 29 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on May 31 at St Nicholas, in which she was caught doing 27mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £100 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Ross Coughlan, 38 of Buttrills Road, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 3, where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 8 on Westbourne Road, Penarth, in which he was caught doing 37mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £184 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Michael John Kirby, 71 of Beatrice Road, Barry appeared at Carmarthenshire Magistrates Court on December 3, where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 16 on Cradoc in Brecon, in which he was caught doing 30mph in a 20mph zone. He was fined £100 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Simon Cox, 45 of Pontypridd Road, Barry, appeared at Carmarthenshire Magistrates Court on November 25, where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 12 on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses Bypass in Carmarthenshire, where he was caught doing 79mph in a 60mph zone. He was fined £192 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Robert Howard, 36 of Barry Road in Barry appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on December 14, where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 6 on the A467 near Tregwilym Road, in which he was caught doing 58mph in a 50mph zone. He was fined £183 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rachel Anne Beynon, 36 of Railway Road, Rhoose appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 10 where she pleaded guilty to speeding,

It related to an offence on June 10 on the A48 Brocastle, where she was caught doing 50mph in a 40mph zone. She was fined £69 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Victoria Shires, 43 of Golwg Y Coed, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 14 where she was found guilty of speeding.

It related to an offence on June 15 outside Sant Curig Primary School on Buttrills Road, where she was caught doing 26mph in a 20mph zone. She was fined £220 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel James Pritchard, 31 of Romilly Park Road, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 3 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 4 on the A4161, where he was caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £92 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Joanna Zofia Jankiewicz, 38 of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 1, where she was found guilty of speeding.

It related to an offence on June 4 on Jenner Road, Barry, where she was caught doing 36mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £220 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Samuel Dafydd Motton, 33 of Cilgant Y Meillon, Rhoose, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 16 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 18 outside Sant Curig Primary School on Buttrills Road where he was caught doing 24mph in a 20mph zone. He was fined £38 and given three points on his licence. He was ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Emma Louise Parkes, 47 of Heol Broadland, Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court for sentence on December 1. She previously pleaded guilty to speeding on October 28.

It related to an offence on April 22 outside Sant Curig Primary School on Buttrills Road where she was caught doing 24mph in a 20mph zone. She was fined £100 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.