A NUMBER of speeding drivers from Penarth and surrounding areas have appeared in court in the past month.

Stephen John Morris, 53, of Plassey Street, Penarth, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 7 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 8 on the B4267 Lavernock Road in Penarth, where he was caught doing 36mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £238 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

James Llewellyn Price, 22, of Whitcliffe Drive, Penarth, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 25 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 8 on the B4267 Lavernock Road in Penarth, where he was caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £110 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Ross Coughlan, 38, of Buttrills Road, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 3, where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 8 on Westbourne Road, Penarth, where he was caught doing 37mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £184 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Leanne Williams, 49, of High Street, Penarth, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 12, where she pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 17 on Greenway Road, Cardiff, where she was caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £100 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Rupa Sailesh Patel, 52, of Broad Street, Canton, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 25, where she pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 8 on the B4267 Lavernock Road in Penarth, where she was caught doing 54mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £440 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

Helen Billee Tilley, 58, of Druidstone Road, Old St Mellons, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 29 where she pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 1 on the B4267 Lavernock Road in Penarth, where she was caught doing 37mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £66 and given three points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Robert Douglas, 52, of Station Approach, Penarth, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 30 where he was found guilty of speeding.

It related to an offence on May 31 on A4119 JW School Road in Rhondda Cynon Taf where he was caught doing 55mph in a 40mph zone. He was fined £220 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Fabio Cecchi, 47, of Rhodfar Morwydd, Penarth, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 23 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on April 27 on Greenway Road, where he was caught doing 42mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £293 and given four points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Derek Harris, 51, of Cedar Way, Penarth appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 10 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on June 25 on Cowbridge Road West, where he was caught doing 50mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £333 and given six points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Tomos Jones, 22, of St David’s Crescent, Penarth, appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on November 26 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on November 19, 2020, on the M4 J23A to J24 westbound, where he was caught doing 61mph in a 40mph zone. He was fined £253 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.