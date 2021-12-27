ONE Vale of Glamorgan resident has appeared in court recently on charges of breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Paula Louise Smith, 52 of Hywel Crescent, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court and was found guilty on November 26 of breaching the restrictions.

It related to failing to take the day two and day eight coronavirus tests after arrival in Wales from outside of the UK. The offence took place on April 21. She was fined £150 and ordered to pay £100 costs and £34 surcharge.

She was also fined another £150 for failing to isolate after failing to take the aforementioned tests on day two and eight after returning from a non-exempt country outside of the UK.