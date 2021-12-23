HERE is a round up of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Magor Motors Limited, of 5 Laurel Close, Undy, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra three goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre at Bailey Industrial Engineering Ltd, Alexandra Dock, Newport.

* Harding Evans LLP, Newport, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Gwendoline Patricia Hayman (deceased), formerly of 13 Blewitt Street, Newport, who died on January 5, 2021.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily close the footpath at Prow Lighthouse Inn, Marshfield.

The order will affect footpath 412/9/1 from its point at grid reference ST3001981663 to its point at grid reference ST3004181588, a distance of approximately 80 metres. The alternative route is via the unaffected section of 412/9/1 and restricted byway 412/10/1. The reason for making the order is to allow works to improve to the car park and access to the coastal path. The proposed order will be operative from January 4, 2022, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

* Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Reserved matters relating to layout, scale, appearance of building, means of access (where not already approved) and landscaping for construction of Newport East Health Centre, replacement multi-use games area and associated works at Ringland Health Centre, Ringland Circle.

Replacement of retaining wall at land south of Visitor Centre Transporter Bridge, Brunel Street.

Proposed garage conversion at Copley, White Hart Lane, Caerleon.

Parking provision to serve Transporter Bridge visitors at Visitor Centre, Transporter Bridge, Brunel Street

Provision of disabled access ramps, disabled parking space, changes to eternal surfaces, refurbishment of WCs and new platform lifts at Gaer Primary School, Gaer Road.

* Stephen Drowley, of the London Gazette, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Patrick Hodges OBE (deceased), formerly of 83 Castle Lea, Caldicot, who died on August 20, 2020.

* Newport City Council has made an order which will come into operation on December 23, 2021, to implement parking spaces for disabled people on the highway at the locations listed in Schedule 1, to remove parking spaces for disabled people at the locations listed in Schedule 2, and to amend a parking bay for residents at Corporation Road to allow for a disabled space, as specified in Schedule 3.

1: 8 Gordon Street; 11 Brynglas Crescent; 15 Corporation Road; 17 Coverack Road; 26 Constance Street; 29 Rosslyn Road; 30 Warwick Road; 37 Morden Road; 40 Carisbrooke Road; 44 Lennard Street; 51 Goodrich Crescent; 103 Albany Street; 159 Maesglas Crescent; 214 Tregwilym Road; and 607 Chepstow Road.

2: 1 Camelot Place; 2 Collier Street; 2 Horrocks Close (adjacent to 21 Wavell Drive); 7 Sterndale Bennett Road; 49 Sterndale Bennett Road; 14 Downing Street; 15 Brynderwyn Road; 17 Llewellyn Street; 23 Arundel Road; 49 Richmond Road; 50 Livale Road; 55 Stafford Road; 69 Duckpool Road; 120 St Julian's Road; 142 Waltwood Road; 146 Waltwood Road; 231 Waltwood Road; and 605 Monnow Way (opposite).

3: Corporation Road - Resident Permit Parking Bay Zone BC (Mon-Sat 8am to 8pm)

a) Remove that section only of resident permit parking bay outside 15 Corporation Road from its property boundary line with 13 Corporation Road to its property boundary line with 17 Corporation Road, a distance of approximately 6.2 metres.

b) Existing 58 metres section of resident permit parking bay outside properties 1 to 17 Corporation Road shall be amended to show two new lengths of 45.7 metres from its existing location at 1 Corporation Road to the common property boundary line of 13 and 15 Corporation Road, and 6.1 metres from the common property boundary line of 15 and 17 Corporation Road to the common property boundary line of 17 and 19 Corporation Road.

* Newport City Council has made an order to vary the speed limits on the B4237 Chepstow Road.

30mph speed limit: Eastbound carriageway from a point 220m northeast of its junction with the centreline of Quantock Drive to a point 80m east of its junction with the Celtic Manor Resort; and westbound carriageway from a point 6m west of its junction with the Holiday Inn entrance to a point 220m northeast of its junction with the centreline of Quantock Drive.

40mph speed limit: Eastbound carriageway from a point 80m northeast of its junction with the Celtic Manor Resort to its junction with the M4 /A449 /A48 Coldra roundabout; and westbound carriageway from its junction with the M4 / A449 / A48 Coldra roundabout to a point 6m west of its junction with the Holiday Inn entrance.

The order will come into operation on December 17, 2021.

* Peter Lynn & Partners, Llanelli, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Kevin Patrick Gaynor (deceased), formerly of 6 Snatchwood View, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, and Llanyravon Court Care Home, Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran, who died on July 9, 2021.

* DP Shayban Limited is applying for a premises licence in respect of Domino's, Unit 2 Maesglas Retail Park, Port Road, Newport, for the provision of late night refreshment from 11pm to 5am Mondays to Sundays and to provide licensable activities on specific occasions.