A MONMOUTH-BASED social media influencer has won two national awards for her YouTube and creative online content.

The Girl On A Bike, also known as Vanessa Ruck, is a 35-year-old rising star in the motorcycle world. Ms Ruck took the title against social media giants such as travel blogger Itchy Boots.

She said she is totally speechless to have won.

Ms Ruck won Best Social Media Channel for The Girl on a Bike and she also took top prize for Most Inspirational Rider.

Ms Ruck’s story is one of true resilience and utter determination so it’s no surprise to her followers that she’s won.

After being hit by a car while cycling in 2014, Ms Ruck’s world was turned upside down, resulting in seven surgeries and a roller-coaster of mental and physical recovery spanning seven years.

Through her recovery she discovered motorcycles, becoming known as “The Girl On A Bike”.

As a motorcycle rider and racer, Ms Ruck speaks passionately about the challenges of recovery from a life-changing accident and making the most of every day despite chronic ongoing pain.

In the world of perfectly presented lives on social media, Ms Ruck is an honest and raw personality.

Instead of just focusing on the wins and the highs, ‘the perfect life’, she shares it all - the crashes, the days her body just hurts, the battles and struggles.

Ms Ruck said: "Motorcycles, something I started post-accident, have become my love and passion. If you’d asked me seven years ago whether I would be racing off-road motorcycles and delivering motivational speaking, I’d have probably choked on my drink! But life takes us on some amazing journeys.

"People can relate to my story because everyone goes through bad times. We all have battles, some less visible than others but with a positive outlook, determination and a smile these battles can be a little easier. Hopefully I am inspiring others to show that if I can bounce back and keep going after seven surgeries, others can get through their hard times."

Ms Ruck spends her time sharing all elements of life, largely surrounding motorcycles and also does charity work delivering free workshops to UK youth. Utilising her recovery to engage young minds she talks about resilience, goal setting and coping with life’s pressures.

She said: “I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I still can, and I hope that continues to encourage others to get up and grab life by the horns. We only have one life so let’s make the most of it, turn adversity into an opportunity to grow and make the most if it.”

Motorbike TV is the Top Gear of motorcycles, aimed at entertaining and informing its viewers in equal measure. The first annual Motorbike TV Peoples Awards have been a huge success with more than 103,000 votes cast across 24 categories.