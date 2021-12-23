AN ANNUAL annual appeal co-ordinated by Caerphilly County Borough Council has raised more than £10,500 to support local food banks.
The Christmas appeal saw online donations donated from residents, council staff, councillors, contractors and suppliers; in line with their community benefit contractual offerings.
Donations will be shared out between food banks in Blackwood, Bargoed, Rhymney, Caerphilly and Risca.
Companies who supported the appeal include Willmott Dixon, Busy Feet, Acorn Travel, KB Taxis, DNA Heating Ltd, Decoglass Glazin, Styles Electrical Ltd, Weekes, Willis Construction Ltd, Workforce Wellbeing, A L Landscapes, Alpha Biolaboratories Legal Ltd, Gary Carpenter Building Contractor, Laver Group, Mel Evans, Starlight Electrical Services, Walters UK, Getech, Heatforce (Wales) Ltd, Brighter Minds Childcare Provision, A P Waters, Amberon Ltd, Centerprise, Hedlyn Building Contractors, Joyner PA Cymru Ltd, MSH Building Ltd, Atlantic Building Services Ltd, Calibre Contracting, Cardiff Lift Company, J S Lee Ltd, Jefferies Contractors Ltd, Woosnam Dairies, CAE UK, Encon Construction Ltd, Lightning Solutions Electrical Services, Bryn Group, Pinnacle Access Services Ltd, AG James & Son, M & S Catering, SD James Construction Ltd.
Cllr Colin Gordon, the councils Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their generous donations and the council’s teams who’ve worked behind the scenes to co-ordinate this year’s appeal.
"These donations will be of huge benefit to our local foodbanks in enabling them to buy the supplies they desperately need to support some of our most vulnerable residents during, what continues to be, such challenging times.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.