A NEWPORT man who had been reported missing on Monday has been found.
Daniel Walker, 32, had last been seen at his home address at around 8.30am on Monday, December 20, but was reported missing on Tuesday.
However, Gwent Police have confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Mr Walker has now been found.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Daniel Walker, 32, who was reported as missing, has been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.