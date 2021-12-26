CAERPHILLY will be welcoming giant Snoopy sculptures created by Welsh artists next year.

The sculptures are featuring in the A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy. There will be 40 taking over the streets of Caerphilly, Cardiff and Porthcawl to raise money for Dogs Trust.

The charity has released a sneak peak of two of the designs revealed - click through the gallery above to see them - with the rest being kept secret until the launch.

More than 20 Welsh artists are involved in the creation.

One of the artists, Farah Saffari, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to help Dogs Trust raise funds for their vital work. With so many public events being cancelled or postponed within in the last year, it’s fantastic to have a local art event to look forward to.

“My Snoopy design is inspired by a quote from artist Corita Kent ‘flowers grow out of dark moments’. I wanted to create something light and bright to inspire people to remember to live in the moment, appreciate the little things, no matter what life throws at us.”

Rachel Hall is another who is creating a Snoopy sculpture.

She said: “I’ve always been inspired by the night sky, so I knew I had to incorporate all things space into my Snoopy design. Being part of A Dog’s Trail is the dream for me – painting dogs on a dog, all for a good cause is the perfect combo.”

The Snoopy sculptures are currently being homed at Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay in a dedicated painting space – which is one of the trail sponsors.

Manager Simon Whiting said: “We are delighted to welcome the A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy artists to Mermaid Quay. It’s great to be able to get a sneak preview of the designs as they take shape. We can’t wait until we have our very own Snoopy sculpture on display at the centre when the trail goes live next year.”

A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy project manager, Rebecca Staden, said: “Each of the artists’ designs looked amazing on paper, but seeing the start of them come to life is just incredible, which wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing painting space in Mermaid Quay.

“A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy is all about making art publicly accessible, offering something truly unique to all who live and visit South Wales next spring. Be ready for eye-catching colours, dramatic designs and magnificent murals, which sets the stage as you go walkies around Cardiff, Caerphilly and Porthcawl.”

The trail will launch on Friday, March 25 and at the end of the event, each sculpture will be auctioned off to raise money for Dog’s Trust.

To find out more about A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy, visit www.adogstrail.org.uk, or you can also follow A Dog’s Trail on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for ‘A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy’.