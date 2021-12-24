A HOTEL and restaurant on the outskirts of Newport is up for sale.

Located on Ponthir Road in Caerleon, the venue has traded under a variety of names over the years, and yet another change could be on the horizon – should it be sold.

Most recently, the establishment was trading as the No. 2 Augustan Hotel and Restaurant.

But, prior to this, it was the Stuffed Dormouse, and earlier still, it was known as the Roman Lodge Hotel.

At this time, it is thought that the hotel and restaurant is closed, and in recent days, it has been brought to market.

The restaurant area (Credit: Sidney Phillips)

But, anyone looking to take on the challenge will need fairly deep pockets, as it has a fixed asking price of £650,000.

That being said, according to Sidney Phillips Ltd, who are marketing the property, it is something of an investment opportunity.

Though it currently has permissions for use as a bar and hotel, it is located in a largely residential area, and, subject to planning permission, there are a number of possibilities available to bring the site back to life.

The bar (Credit: Sidney Phillips)

One appealing feature is the car park attached to the property, as this is thought to have space for around 30 vehicles.

This land could therefore be transformed, or used to supplement any future commercial uses of the building itself.

According to the selling agent, the site currently brings in an annual rent of £52,000 per annum.

The car park, located opposite the property (Credit: Sidney Phillips)

For anyone looking to take on the challenge, there are some pretty big boots to fill however.

The Italian inspired restaurant at No.2 Augustan earned rave reviews after opening in October 2019.

However, it did not have long to establish itself before the chaos of the pandemic took hold.

Earlier still, The Stuffed Dormouse was awarded the title of Pub Restaurant of the Year 2013, courtesy of Voice Magazine.

The hotel and restaurant is currently on the market courtesy of Sidney Phillips Ltd, and can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively they can be contact via telephone on 01981 250333.