POLICE have cordoned off a property on a busy residential street in Newport.
This evening (Wednesday, December 22), officers from Gwent Police have been called to an address on Caerau Road, on the outskirts of the city centre.
A property, near to the street’s junction with Clytha Park Road has been cordoned off.
It is believed that the police attended at around 7pm.
At this time, they remain at this location.
One officer has been seen manning the cordon, with further officers thought to be inside the property.
A police car, and a police van have both been parked up inside the cordon – which has blocked off a section of the public footpath.
There is no impact to vehicle access along Caerau Road, which is a busy link road between the city centre and the Stow Park area of the city.
The exact nature of the incident is not currently known.
However, the Argus has contacted Gwent Police for further information at this time.
We will be providing you with an update as soon as we have it.
