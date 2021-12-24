FATHER Christmas ditched his traditional sleigh on Saturday and took a more leisurely trip down the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

The Bridge 46 to Five Locks campaign group organised a festive pick-me-up, which saw Father Christmas himself cruising down the canal, with his elves following behind on paddle boards.

Members of the group dressed up as Santa’s little helpers – and even a giant gingerbread man – and handed out presents to those watching on from the bank.

Hundreds of people came out to see Santa cruising down the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Al Skinner.

“It was fantastic,” said Mark Sullivan, from the Bridge 46 to Five Locks group.

“We were trying to cheer people up and give people a pick-me-up.

“We only expected a small number of people, but the amount of people who came out to see Santa Claus and support the group was fantastic.

Santa's little helpers paddle boarding behind his boat on the canal. Picture: Al Skinner

“We probably had around 400 to 500 people.

“We had made up just over 100 goody bags filled with sweets, funded by the group admins. Within half an hour of setting off they had all gone. We had to ring ahead to friends and family so they could run to the shop and get more so no kids would go without.

Festive fun with the Bridge 46 to Five Locks team getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Nigel Jones.

“We’d like to thank Mark Hirons, who said we could use his boat at short notice. We dressed it up and had Santa Claus and a reindeer on board.”

The Bridge 46 to Five Locks group was set up to raise awareness of that section of the canal and campaign to see it returned to full navigation from Brecon to Five Locks

You can find out more about the group by visiting the 'Bridge 46 to Five Locks' Facebook page.