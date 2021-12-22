A DRUGS gang from Gwent who ran a £1m cocaine conspiracy from a car garage have been jailed for more than 40 years.

The crew were supplying the class A drug throughout South Wales from a recovery business called KPT Services at an industrial estate on Newport’s Crawford Street.

Gwent Police launched an investigation codenamed Operation Empire to topple the gang.

Officers used covert surveillance techniques, mobile phone analysis and ANPR checks to bring them down.

MORE NEWS

At Swansea Crown Court, seven defendants were locked up.

They were:

Jedd Wiegold, 32, of Coronation Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was jailed for 10 years and six months

Jamie Prince, 28, of Constable Drive, Newport, was jailed for six years and seven months

Ryan Milton, 31, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, was jailed for six years and three months

Damien Blair, 49, of Constable Drive, Newport, was sent to prison for five years and eight months

Dominic Lu, 32, of Portskewett Street, Newport, was jailed for four years and nine months

Cy Marchant, 25, of Cambria Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was imprisoned for four years and eight months

Samuel Woodhead, 27, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was jailed for four years and four months

They had all either admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine or had been found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine following a trial.

Jedd Wiegold

Wiegold had also previously pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to supply amphetamine, which saw him buying more than 28kg of the drug from Liverpool dealers, and possession of extreme pornographic images.

The offences took place between October 2018 and October 2019.

Jamie Prince

During that time period, the gang were involved in drug dealing on a commercial scale, supplying around 28kg of cocaine which has an estimated street value of over £1m.

As part of the operation, 100 officers were involved in drugs warrants at 10 addresses across Gwent in December 2019 – six in Newport, two in Pontypool and two in Caerphilly.

Ryan Milton

During the investigation, police seized:

• More than 2kg of cocaine

• £60,000 in cash

• High-performance cars including a Volkswagen, Mercedes and Audi

• Designer clothing with an estimated value in excess of £30,000

Damien Blair

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Gwent Police Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Tuck said: "This was a lengthy investigation into an organised crime group who were involved in the commercial supply of cocaine throughout the Gwent area.

Dominic Lu

“We welcome the sentences handed out today which takes members of a drug dealing gang off our streets for a very long time.

"This result is a testament to the hard work that was put into this investigation by Gwent Police’s organised crime unit.

Cy Marchant

“We are committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups whose criminal activities blight the lives of our communities."

DCI Tuck added: "Class A drugs cause harm and can have devastating consequences to both those who use them and the wider society who suffer from the resulting crime.

Samuel Woodhead

“We will not tolerate those making a profit from other people’s misery in Gwent and we will continue to tackle the supply of controlled drugs to keep our communities safe.

“Information we receive from the public is vital to helping us stop these drug gangs and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“If you see something which doesn't seem right – please tell us so we can take action."