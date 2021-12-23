IT WILL cost tens and thousands of pounds to repair a children’s play area which was set on fire.
On Saturday (December 19) at 7.50pm South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the children’s play area, Panteg Terrace, in Newbridge.
A fire has been lit in the children’s play area, causing significant damage which will reportedly cost between £15,000 and £20,000 to replace and repair.
Due to this the playground has been cordoned off until further notice, with the incident under investigation.
A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “Please help us catch those individuals responsible for this abhorrent act of arson.”
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Gwent Police on 101 or via their website at https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
OTHER NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.