GWENT Police are appealing for any information on a man that may be able to help with their enquiries following an assault in Tredegar.

The assault took place on Castle Street between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Thursday, December 9.

The victim was badly hurt and suffered a broken hip.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gwent Police are asking the public to get in touch if they have any information on the man that they would like to speak to.

To get in touch with Gwent Police, call 101 quoting 2100429547, message Gwent Police social media accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

