GWENT Police are appealing for any information on a man that may be able to help with their enquiries following an assault in Tredegar.
The assault took place on Castle Street between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Thursday, December 9.
The victim was badly hurt and suffered a broken hip.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Gwent Police are asking the public to get in touch if they have any information on the man that they would like to speak to.
To get in touch with Gwent Police, call 101 quoting 2100429547, message Gwent Police social media accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.