THE REGENERATION of Newport Market has moved into its final stage.

Newport’s Victorian market, due to open in March 2022, is currently undergoing Europe’s biggest indoor market regeneration project, and will house more than 100 businesses.

Developers Loft Co have now let 95 per cent of the market’s ground floor. Former market traders Rae Barton Fruit and Veg and Friendly Neighbourhood Comics will be returning to the market, alongside new retailers such as Newport-based Pure Pets, Bristol’s Ashwell & Co, while gin-makers Cardiff Distillery will be launching their Newport brand at the new venue.

When completed, Newport Market will host more than 70 workspaces and offices of different sizes – including two-person units and ones which can house up to 13 people. More than 80 per cent of these spaces are now let.

All 11 of the restaurants in the building’s food quartet have been let.

Loft Co managing director, Simon Baston, said: “We’e delighted to have so many businesses already on board ahead of our March opening. The development has been received in the most positive manner by the private and public sector.

“Working in partnership with Newport City Council and Welsh Government, everything is to programme and as a company we simply cannot wait to welcome the first customers into the building to experience what we feel will be a market for the 21st century.”

Newport Market will also be an events and music venue for up to 250 people – including:

Sports games nights on Wednesdays

A Thursday night comedy club

Live music on Fridays

Mr Baston said: “We will be able to offer a superb area for weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, or business conferences and conventions.

“We hope our events spaces will be widely used by groups from across the community of Newport.

“We welcome all groups of every size to the market and look forward to tailoring bespoke facilities for each and every function.”

Details of events packages and how to book a space will be available in the new year on the Newport Market website.

Loft Co expect an annual footfall of more than 1.5 million at the ultra-low carbon footprint market, which will also feature a gym and rooftop garden. Based in the centre of Newport, with easy access via train or bus, the market will be open seven days a week.

To reserve one of the remaining retail or office spaces, or find out more about the development e-mail enquiries@newport-market.co.uk or browse the brochures available on the Newport Market website www.newport-market.co.uk