A HORSE riding centre has been given planning permission to build on-site tourist accommodation.
Lisvane Riding Centre, on Rudry Road, applied to Caerphilly County to build six accommodation units.
Five of the units will be accommodation for tourists and educational trips, with the other room set to be used by the riding centre manager.
In the report submitted to the Caerphilly County Borough Council, the applicant said the expansion will allow the centre to offer visitors the “complete package,” including an overnight stay.
The applicant also said there is a need for educational outdoor activities in the area and the centre would offer packages to schools across South Wales.
It is proposed the centre will home 16 horses and ponies, and will employ junior equestrians and cleaners to work in the new centre.
